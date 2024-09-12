117th birth anniversary of Prasad Singh Subba observed

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 11: The 117th birth anniversary of freedom fighter, Gandhian leader, and peasants’ leader Prasad Singh Subba was observed at Amdara on Tuesday. The day-long event, organised by the Sonitpur district committee of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU), began with the hoisting of the institutional flag by Deepak Subba, president of the district committee AAGSU, followed by the lighting of an earthen lamp in front of the late leader’s portrait and floral tributes led by Chakrapani Sarma, a pensioner and artiste.

The open session, held at Tri-Milan auditorium, was inaugurated by Rajesh Khapangi, former central executive member of AAGSU. During the event, the ‘Prasad Singh Subba Smriti Seva Sanman 2024’ was posthumously awarded to radio artiste Haren Subba. His wife accepted the honour, which included a gamosa, a rhino replica, a citation, a memento, and a cash prize.

Additionally, several meritorious students from the area were felicitated by the district committee. Dipak Gajurel, vice president of the central committee of AAGSU, addressed the gathering as the keynote speaker, highlighting the life and contributions of Prasad Singh Subba, particularly in the freedom struggle and agricultural entrepreneurship.

A series of cultural programs were performed between the main sessions. The event was attended by Abhijit Nath, president of Sonitpur AASU, Mahim Acharya, secretary of the Sonitpur district committee of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Dakhina Gajurel, convener of the women’s cell of Assam Gorkha Sammelan, along with other dignitaries. The entire program was conducted by Hitesh Parajuli, general secretary of Sonitpur AAGSU.