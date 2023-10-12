The Hills Times

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of numerous developmental projects worth an aggregate of approximately Rs 465 crore for Chirang district.

He inaugurated a 419.05-metre long railway overbridge at Basugaon town that has been built at a cost of Rs 63 crores; a 152-metre long RCC bridge over river Kuklung on the road from Bijni- Kuklung road to Kumarsali SSB Camp built at a cost of Rs 10.98 crore.

Besides this, Sarma also laid the foundation stones for the construction of a state-of-the-art district sports stadium complex at Kajalgaon being developed over 37 bighas of land with a 26,348 square metre built-up area with a project cost of Rs 39 crore.

‘’These apart, under the Asom Mala scheme, Sarma laid the foundation stones for the improvement and upgradation of the 40.77-kilometre long Chapagudi-Amteka-Bhutan Border Road at an approximate cost of Rs 204 crores; inaugurated the upgraded Bijni-Panbari Road via Gerukabari that incurred a cost of Rs 10.75 crore and a 50-metre long RCC bridge over river Sika under Mahabir Lachit Chilarai Setu Nirman Abhijan built at a cost of Rs 4.4 crore,’’ an official statement said.

As per the statement, under Jal Jeevan Mission, Sarma laid the foundation stones for two “large multi-village schemes”, namely Champamati Multi-Village Rural Water Supply and Surang Multi-Village Rural Water Supply Scheme with an aggregate project costs of around Rs 132 crore.

Addressing a public meeting at Kajalgaon, the chief minister exuded confidence that all the projects would go a long in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of Chirang district in days to come.

‘‘The magnitude of developmental activities going on in Chirang for the past couple of years is a reiteration of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led State government’s commitment towards the people of the district,’‘ the statement quoted him as saying.

He further said that the road infrastructure projects which were either inaugurated or launched today have the potential to boost economic activities in the district and in the process, would lead to economic uplift of a large percentage of Chirang’s residents in days to come.

The upcoming district sports stadium complex, on completion of construction, would be a momentous addition to the list of public infrastructures in the district, he added.

Commenting on the BTR, Sarma said it was once considered a restive area but today it is known all over for the unprecedented levels of growth and development the region is witnessing. The chief minister also expressed hopes the current momentum of development would continue without any hindrances.

Sarma also spoke about government initiatives such as Orunodoi, the ongoing process to provide ration cards to another 40 lakh families, among others.

Assam Minister of housing & urban affairs Ashok Singhal, minister of handloom & textiles UG Brahma, chief executive of BTR Promod Boro, members of legislative assembly Ajoy Kumar Roy and Jayanta Basumatary, along with a host of other dignitaries were seen accompanying the Chief Minister on Wednesday.