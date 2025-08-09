25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 9, 2025
type here...

132 acres of forest land freed; drive to continue

146 families evicted from Negheribil in Golaghat district 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: The Assam government on Friday evicted 146 families who had allegedly encroached on 132 acres (400 bighas) of forest land in Golaghat district, officials said.

The eviction drive was carried out at Negheribil in Merapani, located along the Assam-Nagaland border, as part of the ongoing drive to reclaim encroached land in the Doyang Reserve Forest, Special Chief Secretary MK Yadav said.

- Advertisement -

The drive led to the clearance of 146 households comprising numerous illegal structures, spread across more than 50 hectares of protected forest land, he said.

Related Posts:

It was conducted by following due legal process with prior notices issued to the encroachers.

Yadav said the Nagaland government and police had extended active support and cooperation throughout the eviction process, which contributed significantly to the smooth conduct of the drive.

The remaining encroachments in Uriamghat and Negheribil will be removed from August 16, he said.

- Advertisement -

The Gauhati High Court has directed that those facing eviction from Doyang and South Nambar forests in Golaghat district to submit proof of land rights by August 14 or vacate the land.

A plantation drive will be launched in Uriamghat from Saturday with similar initiatives to follow in other recently cleared areas within the reserve forest, Yadav said.

This was the ninth eviction drive carried out in the state since June. The largest of these had cleared 1,500 hectares of forest land and displaced around 1,500 families at Uriamghat in Golaghat district last week.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed over 160 sq km of land has been cleared of encroachments since his government took over in May 2021, affecting affecting more than 50,000 people.

- Advertisement -

The CM had also said all unauthorised occupation of forest land, VGR (Village Grazing Reserve), PGR (Professional Grazing Reserve), Satras, Namghars, and other public areas would be cleared in a phased manner.

Most of the people displaced due to the eviction drives are from the Bengali-speaking Muslims community who claim that their ancestors had moved and settled in the areas where drives were carried out after their land in the ‘Char’ or riverine areas were washed away due to erosion by the River Brahmaputra. (PTI)

Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 Bangladeshi infiltrators sent back: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Hills Times -
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert 7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort 10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August