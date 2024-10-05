16 Rail Coach Restaurants now operational across NFR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: Aiming to provide a unique dining ambiance to passengers, NF Railway has been opening Rail Coach Restaurants across its major stations. These restaurants have been opened strategically in vacant spaces in the circulating area, providing a dining opportunity for both rail passengers and the general public. NF Railway has modified some of its discontinued coaches, which are not fit for train operations, into coach restaurants. These Rail Coach Restaurants have gained popularity among travellers and the public.

As of now, 16 coach restaurants are operational across major stations of NF Railway, providing rail passengers and the general public with a unique dining experience. Under Katihar Division, two coach restaurants have been set up each at New Jalpaiguri and Katihar stations, and one each at Darjeeling, Jogbani, Forbesganj, Siliguri, Purnia, and Malda Court stations. Across Alipurduar Division, one coach restaurant is operational each at Kokrajhar, Raja Bhat Khawa, and New Coochbehar stations. Additionally, one coach restaurant is operational each at Guwahati and Lumding stations in Lumding Division, and one at New Tinsukia station in Tinsukia Division.

The coach restaurants are designed with an aesthetic and beautifully heritage look, giving a touch of local culture to attract travellers. Passengers can enjoy a quick yet delightful meal before or after their journey. Passersby and nearby residents can also enjoy dining with family and friends, experiencing the thrill of eating in train coaches. There will be facilities to buy food, snacks, and beverages at the coach restaurants. These restaurants aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public while also generating non-fare revenue for the railways. This initiative by NF Railway is also expected to create employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers.