17 Eklavya Model Residential Schools to be established in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: In a significant boost to education in tribal areas, a total number of 17 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are set to be established across the state, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Thursday.

These schools, funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, will provide quality education and infrastructure in blocks with more than 50% Scheduled Tribe (ST) population.

Minister Pegu shared the announcement on the micro-blogging site X, detailing the locations selected for the new schools.

Pegu wrote, “A total 17 (Seventeen) 𝐄𝐤𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐲𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 (𝐄𝐌𝐑𝐒) are coming up in Assam under GoI Ministry of @TribalAffairsIn . Blocks having more than 50% ST population are selected for establishing EMRS.”

These include districts such as Baksa, Barpeta, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Dima Hasao, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup, West Karbi Anglong, and Udalguri.

Additionally, the schools will provide holistic education to tribal students in Assam, offering a residential setup to support their academic and all-around development.

Meanwhile, the locations chosen for the EMRS are: Dalbari, Baksa; Kharadhara, Barpeta; Howraghat, Karbi Anglong; Bedlangmari, Kokrajhar; Ardaopur, Dima Hasao; Jalah, Baksa; Jonai, Dhemaji; Umrangso, Dima Hasao; Phuloni, Karbi Anglong; Silonijan, Karbi Anglong; Dudhnai, Goalpara; Boko, Kamrup; Donka, West Karbi Anglong; Sarupeta, Baksa; Harangajao, Dima Hasao; Mahur, Dima Hasao; and Khoirabari, Udalguri.

Karbi Anglong holds meeting to strengthen support for transgender community

The Hills Times -
