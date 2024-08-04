26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 4, 2024
type here...

19 donors take oath to donate organs

Newly designed website www.pathik.co.in and magazine of Pathik were launched

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oath taking ceremony of Pathik in association with Cotton University Students' Union and Indian Medical Association (IMA), Guwahati Branch Associated by The Association of Surgeons of Assam & India, Arnanda Socio-economic Health Association (ASHA) and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (POTTO) Organ Donation Campaign Celebration 21st Foundation Day of Pathik, at MCB hall Cotton University in Guwahati on 02-08-24. Pix by UB Photos
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: The 21st  foundation day of Pathik, a voluntary organisation, was held at the Manik Chandra Barua Hall of Cotton University, Guwahati on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The event was inaugurated by Lalit Saikia, social worker and the first donor of the organ donation programme, by lighting a lantern. The event was attended by prominent surgeons and ROTTO ) Director Dr Kanak Bhuyan explained the benefits of organ donation.

He also explained how organ donation can give human life a new dimension. Dr Jadunath Buragohain, a cancer specialist, briefly spoke about the benefits of organ donation. The Director of Pathik explained the purpose of this programme

The event was moderated by officer Rajlakshmi Rajshri. Lalit Saikia, Mira Bhuyan Saikia, Dinesh Dutta Medhi, Retd. Bank Officer, Prakash Barua, Retd ), Rudra Prasad Hazarika,. Sudipta Kumar Majinda Bezbarua, Pinki Hazarika, Darshana Saikia (Cotton University), Aruna Barua, Victor Rajkumar, Rajalakshmi Rajshri, Pankaj Bezbarua, Mridu Goswami, Ramesh Chandra Burma, Parismita Deuri and others took the oath of organ donation.

 The newly designed website www.pathik.co.in and magazine of Pathik were launched by Gopal Narah and Ridip Phukan, students with special needs of Cotton University and Himanshu Prasad Das, president, Cotton University Students’ Union. The event also honored the distinguished donors of the project Muktipath involved in cremation. It is important to note that 19 donors took the oath of donation at the same time. It is a record that more than 10 organ donors took the oath at the same event.

Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Weekly market comes up at Bokajan

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes