19 donors take oath to donate organs

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: The 21st foundation day of Pathik, a voluntary organisation, was held at the Manik Chandra Barua Hall of Cotton University, Guwahati on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by Lalit Saikia, social worker and the first donor of the organ donation programme, by lighting a lantern. The event was attended by prominent surgeons and ROTTO ) Director Dr Kanak Bhuyan explained the benefits of organ donation.

He also explained how organ donation can give human life a new dimension. Dr Jadunath Buragohain, a cancer specialist, briefly spoke about the benefits of organ donation. The Director of Pathik explained the purpose of this programme

The event was moderated by officer Rajlakshmi Rajshri. Lalit Saikia, Mira Bhuyan Saikia, Dinesh Dutta Medhi, Retd. Bank Officer, Prakash Barua, Retd ), Rudra Prasad Hazarika,. Sudipta Kumar Majinda Bezbarua, Pinki Hazarika, Darshana Saikia (Cotton University), Aruna Barua, Victor Rajkumar, Rajalakshmi Rajshri, Pankaj Bezbarua, Mridu Goswami, Ramesh Chandra Burma, Parismita Deuri and others took the oath of organ donation.

The newly designed website www.pathik.co.in and magazine of Pathik were launched by Gopal Narah and Ridip Phukan, students with special needs of Cotton University and Himanshu Prasad Das, president, Cotton University Students’ Union. The event also honored the distinguished donors of the project Muktipath involved in cremation. It is important to note that 19 donors took the oath of donation at the same time. It is a record that more than 10 organ donors took the oath at the same event.