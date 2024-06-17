29 C
Assam man arrested with drone parts intended for supply to Manipur terrorists

Representational Image
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 17: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended a man with drone parts, which were reportedly intended for supply to militants of Manipur in terror activities, officials said on Sunday.

An Assam Police spokesman stated that STF personnel arrested one Sanjib Kumar Mishra, a resident of Guwahati’s Noonmati area, with drone parts from Rupnagar area of the city on Saturday night.

After a consistent operation, the items were seized as the individual arrested was endeavouring to transport it to some militant groups based in Manipur. The operation is seen as a huge success in terms of thwarting a major sabotage activity in violence engulfed Manipur,” an official statement said.

 

Earlier on Friday, the STF arrested a Manipuri youth and recovered flight batteries suspected to be applied in drones, cash, and other items.

According to STF, Khaigoulen Kipgen (27), a resident of Gamngai village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, was nabbed from Sonapur toll gate in Guwahati.

Ten TB30 intelligent flight batteries suspected to be used in drones, cash amounting to Rs 3.40 lakh, and a mobile handset were recovered from the vehicle, in which Kipgen along with two minors was travelling.

“The intelligence suggested that a Manipur-based banned organisation was attempting to procure equipment potentially for sabotage activities,” STF sources had revealed.

