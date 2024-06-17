27 C
2 arrested, heroin seized in Karbi Anglong

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 16: The police have arrested two youths and seized 84.65 grams of heroin at Kaliram Basti in Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong.

Based on secret information the police led by the officer-in-charge of Khatkhati Police Station, Romen Bordoloi, seized heroin from two youths on a motorcycle in the evening on Saturday. The police conducted a checking at Kaliram Basti near the RCC bridge on the newly constructed four lane highway during which the duo were intercepted.

On being searched, a polythene bag containing 7 plastic cases containing suspected heroin was found. The narcotic was seized in the presence of witnesses.

The accused were identified as the courier-cum-peddler Kamtinmang (35) and Lhung Oumang Tuboi (29). While Kamtinmang is the son of Lt. Lenna Maolah and a resident of Phaipijang village in the Dimapur district of Nagaland,  Tuboi is the son of Paolam Tuboi of Moluom village in Chümoukedima district of Nagaland.

