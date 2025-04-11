23 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 11, 2025
2 killed after dumper rams into car, two-wheelers in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, April 10: Two persons were killed and another injured when a speeding dumper rammed into their two-wheelers in Assam’s Guwahati, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the National Highway 37 bypass, in the Lalmati area of the city, on Wednesday evening, a police officer said.

The dumper initially hit a car from behind and while trying to flee the scene it hit two two-wheelers.

One of the two two-wheelers came under the wheels of the dumper, locals claimed.

Two persons who were on one scooter were killed on the spot, while another person who was riding another scooter suffered injuries, the police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Raja Roy and Mridul Deka.

Agitated locals blocked the road for some time and also attempted to torch the dumper.

They alleged that dumpers routinely travel at high speed on the route, causing accidents, and demanded strict enforcement of speed limit rules.

Police personnel were deployed at the spot to control the situation immediately after the accident.

The driver of the dumper has been arrested and further investigation is on, the police officer added. (PTI)

