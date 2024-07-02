2 young otters rescued in Kaziranga, brought to Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre for medical care

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 2: A pair of young otters, who were swept away by the floodwaters, were saved from the Kaziranga’s Diphlu River.

The two cubs are now receiving medical attention and care at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation.

The center operates through a collaboration between the Assam Forest Department, Wildlife Trust of India, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Wildlife Trust of India stated, “Two otter pups carried away by the floodwaters have been rescued from the Diphlu River in #Kaziranga and admitted to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation for treatment and care. The centre is jointly run by @assamforest, Wildlife Trust of India & @ifawglobal.”

Additionally, 40 student volunteers from NSS underwent training provided by the Assam Forest Department and the IFAW-WTI team at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga to support flood relief operations.

As per reports, The flood situation at Kaziranga National Park in Assam has escalated to a critical level, with 95 out of 233 forest camps being submerged. Consequently, six camps have been evacuated.

Furthermore, the camps in the Agratoli range, Kaziranga, Bagori, Burapahar, Bokakhat, and the Biswanath Wildlife Division, totaling 95 in number, have all been submerged.

Safety measures such as standby rescue teams, veterinary units, deployed boats, barricades, and essential supplies have been put into place. Animal sensors are active, and joint patrols are being carried out by commando groups and forest teams. A flood gauge station, backed by the Central Water Commission, is now in operation for continuous monitoring.