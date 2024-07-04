Guwahati Police seizes over Rs 39,000 in cyber crime fraudulence

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 4: The Cyber Police Station (PS) team of Guwahati Police successfully recovered Rs 39,375.24 after a fraud of Rs 61,000 was committed against a resident of Hatigaon, marking a significant accomplishment.

As per reports, the individual fell for a fraudulent call impersonating the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the city Police stated , “A team from Cyber PS of City Police recovered ₹39,375.24/- after one victim of Hatigaon was defrauded of ₹61,000/- after duping him via a fake APDCL call. The money has been credited into the victim’s bank account.”

The victim informed the authorities about the incident, providing a thorough account of how the scammers posed as APDCL officials and persuaded him to transfer the money under false pretenses.

The Cyber PS team acted promptly to trace the fraudulent transaction and successfully recovered a significant portion of the stolen funds.

The victim’s bank account has already been reimbursed with the recovered amount of Rs 39,375.24.

The successful recovery showcases the effectiveness and commitment of the City Police’s Cyber PS in fighting cybercrime and protecting the financial well-being of the citizens.