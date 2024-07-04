32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Assam Cabinet approves exemption of exam fees for SC/ST

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday unveiled a series of crucial resolutions after the most recent Cabinet gathering that outlined significant initiatives to improve healthcare and educational opportunities in Assam.

During the meeting, the Cabinet has given the green light to waive examination fees for SC/ST students who are seeking government service or positions within the Government of Assam.

This move is intended to promote increased involvement among young people from these communities in competitive exams, ultimately broadening their prospects for employment within the state administration.

Taking to micro-blogging site X CM Sarma stated, “In today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we resolved to: Waive off fee for SC/ST students in State Govt exams; Open 37 new Hemo-dialysis centres; Extend the cooperation between Govt of Assam, Tata and @CareAssam ; Depute Team Assam at all flood affected areas.”

Moreover in response to the urgent demand for healthcare services, the Cabinet has approved the development of 37 additional Hemodialysis facilities throughout Assam.

The public-private partnership (PPP) model, with the support of corporate social responsibility (CSR) partners, will see an additional 150 Hemo-dialysis machines being operated in these centers.

The Cabinet has given the green light for the endorsement of a three-way memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Government of Assam, Tata Education & Development Trusts (TEDT), and the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) in order to strengthen cancer care facilities.

The primary goal of this initiative is to offer top-notch yet cost-effective cancer treatment throughout Assam and the surrounding area.

Additionally as a response to the current flood situation in Assam, Sarma has declared the deployment of “Team Assam” to all areas affected by the flood. This effort highlights the proactive stance of the state government in handling natural disasters and offering prompt aid to impacted communities.

