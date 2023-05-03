24th Session of Narengkati Central Bihu concludes

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 2: The two-day long 24th session of Narengkati Central Bihu in Narengkati area along Assam-Arunachal border area under Dhekiajuli LAC in Sonitpur District successfully concluded on Sunday.

On the first day of the event, a cultural demonstration was held which was formally inaugurated by cultural activist, subject teacher of Narengkati HS School, Prafulla Keot. Altogether 11 cultural troupes representing different ethnic communities including Bihu, Jeng bihu, Tiwa, Koch Rajbangshi dance, Bagurumba, Rabha dance, Jhumur, presented their performance showcasing the bond of ethnic and cultural fabric among the communities living in the greater area. It was followed by a modern dance competition which was opened by retired principal of Narengkati HS School, Akan Chandra Sarmah. The competition was held in two sections wherein nearly 80 participants took part. The first prize of the section A of the competition was won by Anupriya Rabha, second by Deepsikha Devi while Bhagyasree Boro was adjudged to 3rd Prize. In the section B of the competition the first prize was won by Lipshina Kalita, second by Kabita Borah while the 3rd prize was won by Sonali Das.

Dr Rohit Chandra Rabha, principal, Narengkati HS School inaugurated the main cultural stage on the second day. In his inaugural speech he appreciated the organising committee for initiating such a reflective event to showcase the real bonding of brotherhood and ethnic and communal fabric among the communities living in the greater area. He opined that well-organised cultural programmes held in such remote and rural areas reflect goodwill and hearty relations among the people. It was followed by felicitation to 7 distinguished retired persons of Narengkati HS School.

After the performance of local artists, upcoming artist Elisha Boro presented her performance keeping the crowd spellbound.

It needs mention here that in connection with the event like in the past many years on 1st Bohag, that is on April 15, the organising committee’s members include president, Ajay Rabha, vice president, Gautam Upadhyay, secretary, Hemanta Sarmah, asstt. secretary, Sanjay Boro and Munin Rabha and advisers namely Ranjan Jyoti Sarma, Bakul Sarma and Nitai Dutta among other members visited 18 senior citizens and social workers, retired teachers of the area to pay special honour with phulam gamosa.