25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 23, 2023
type here...

3 SBI CSP employees arrested for fraudulent activities at Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
NAGAON, Feb 22: Nagaon police led by Rupjyoti Kalita, additional superintendent of police (Crime) arrested three employees working at SBI – CSP Centre in Nagaon town and Juria areas for fraudulent activities on Tuesday night. The arrested gang of employees were identified as Hobibur Rahman, Fakrul Islam and Jiyaur Rahman who were allegedly collected several crores of rupees from various customers in the district and abroad to provide various bank loans, sources said adding that another employee Hobibur Rahman of Rupahihat, is involved in the same fraudulent activities and was absconding till the time of filing this report.
Police recovered several fake documents as well as other objectionable content from their possessions too, sources added.

Sources from Nagaon police claimed that the arrested CSP employees demanded Rs 10 lakh from one Shaiful Islam for sanction of a loan of Rs 50 lakh a few months back and Shaiful paid Rs 7.5 lakh to them.

- Advertisement -

When Shaiful Islam repeatedly quizzed about the loan after a few weeks, the gang tried to escape from him playing one after another trick. Having no other option, Shaiful finally approached the senior officials of district police and filed an FIR in this regard.

Meanwhile Nagaon police led by Rupjyoti Kalita, additional superintendent of police (crime) carried out a preliminary investigation into the entire episode and found a bigger chain actively working behind the scene, sources said, adding that hence police launched serial drive against the unscrupulous CSP employees across the district.

BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NABARD sponsored training programme on beautician technique for rural women held...

The Hills Times - 0
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe Top 10 Places visit in Assam Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari