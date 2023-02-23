3 SBI CSP employees arrested for fraudulent activities at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 22: Nagaon police led by Rupjyoti Kalita, additional superintendent of police (Crime) arrested three employees working at SBI – CSP Centre in Nagaon town and Juria areas for fraudulent activities on Tuesday night. The arrested gang of employees were identified as Hobibur Rahman, Fakrul Islam and Jiyaur Rahman who were allegedly collected several crores of rupees from various customers in the district and abroad to provide various bank loans, sources said adding that another employee Hobibur Rahman of Rupahihat, is involved in the same fraudulent activities and was absconding till the time of filing this report.

Police recovered several fake documents as well as other objectionable content from their possessions too, sources added.

Sources from Nagaon police claimed that the arrested CSP employees demanded Rs 10 lakh from one Shaiful Islam for sanction of a loan of Rs 50 lakh a few months back and Shaiful paid Rs 7.5 lakh to them.

When Shaiful Islam repeatedly quizzed about the loan after a few weeks, the gang tried to escape from him playing one after another trick. Having no other option, Shaiful finally approached the senior officials of district police and filed an FIR in this regard.

Meanwhile Nagaon police led by Rupjyoti Kalita, additional superintendent of police (crime) carried out a preliminary investigation into the entire episode and found a bigger chain actively working behind the scene, sources said, adding that hence police launched serial drive against the unscrupulous CSP employees across the district.