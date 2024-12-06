19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 7, 2024
type here...

31 luminaries to receive Assam’s Literary Award, Pension on Dec 7

The felicitation ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2024, at Gauhati University, starting at 2:00 PM.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: In a tribute to literary excellence and the legacy of the late Homen Borgohain, the Assam Government has announced that 31 distinguished individuals will be honored with the Literary Award and Literary Pension for the year 2024-25, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The felicitation ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2024, at Gauhati University, starting at 2:00 PM.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “In recognition of their contributions, 31 recipients of the Literary Award and Literary Pension Award for 2024-25 will be felicitated on December 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Gauhati University.”

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1864693208317296738

Meanwhile, the occasion coincides with the birth anniversary of the eminent writer and journalist, Homen Borgohain, whose contributions to Assamese literature remain unparalleled.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will grace the event as the Chief Guest.

- Advertisement -

In a significant policy change, the government has also introduced differentiated benefits for the recipients.

Those already receiving other government pensions will be honored with a citation and a one-time cash award of Rs 50,000, while others will receive a citation and a monthly pension of Rs 8,000.

“Recipients already availing government pensions will receive a citation and a one-time cash award of ₹50,000, while others will be granted a certificate and a monthly pension of ₹8,000”, the CMO added.

10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Former IOA top official Rajeev Mehta elected Secretary General of Fencing...

The Hills Times -
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India 10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World 10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know