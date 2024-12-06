31 luminaries to receive Assam’s Literary Award, Pension on Dec 7

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: In a tribute to literary excellence and the legacy of the late Homen Borgohain, the Assam Government has announced that 31 distinguished individuals will be honored with the Literary Award and Literary Pension for the year 2024-25, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Friday.

The felicitation ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2024, at Gauhati University, starting at 2:00 PM.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “In recognition of their contributions, 31 recipients of the Literary Award and Literary Pension Award for 2024-25 will be felicitated on December 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Gauhati University.”

Meanwhile, the occasion coincides with the birth anniversary of the eminent writer and journalist, Homen Borgohain, whose contributions to Assamese literature remain unparalleled.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will grace the event as the Chief Guest.

In a significant policy change, the government has also introduced differentiated benefits for the recipients.

Those already receiving other government pensions will be honored with a citation and a one-time cash award of Rs 50,000, while others will receive a citation and a monthly pension of Rs 8,000.

“Recipients already availing government pensions will receive a citation and a one-time cash award of ₹50,000, while others will be granted a certificate and a monthly pension of ₹8,000”, the CMO added.