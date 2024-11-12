21 C
31st Shishu, Yuva and Aaeematri Samaroh concludes in Bakalia

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Nov 11: The three-day 31st Edition of Shishu, Yuva and Aaeematri Samaroh concluded here on Sunday, with an open session. The open session was presided over by the Padadhikar of Srimanta Shankardev Sangha (SSS), Bhabendra Nath Deka.

The general secretary of SSS, Kushal Thakuria, inaugurated the open session. He appreciated the organisers who worked hard for the success of the Samaroh. Various competitions were held among Shishu, Yuva, and Aaeematri during the event.

The president of the Literary Branch of SSS, Dr Jagat Chandra Kalita, attended as the appointed speaker. He highlighted the life and work of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

General secretary (caretaker) of the All Assam Students Union, Sorjun Hanse; president of Axom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad, Palash Sangmai; and many others attended the open session.

Cigarettes worth Rs 1.27 crore in seized Tripura

