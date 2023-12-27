4th Biennial Conference of Moina Parijat concludes in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 26: The 4th edition of the Biennial Conference organised by Biswanath district Moina Parijat concluded on Monday at Jamuguri Adarsha High School. The three-day event commenced on December 23 with various activities and competitions.

The inaugural day included the hoisting of the flag, registration of delegates, and the opening of the delegate session. Competitions such as Bhupendra Sangeet, Parbati Prasad Geet, and Jyoti-Bishnu Sangeet were held. The second day featured a range of competitions, including extemporaneous speech, drawing, quiz, and recitation. The cultural night on the second day added vibrancy to the event.

On the final day, a cultural procession was inaugurated by renowned cine actress Chetana Das. The open session and prize distribution ceremony took place with Sanjiban Bora in the chair. Bhaswati Priya Bhuyan, a distinguished guest, graced the occasion as the chief guest, and Asthajita Hazarika addressed the gathering as an appointed speaker. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, actor Debananda Saikia, and Purnada Hazarika were among the notable attendees at the concluding session. The event served as a platform for cultural and intellectual exchange, fostering community engagement in Biswanath district.