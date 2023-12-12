16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
5 Policemen Suspended In State For ‘Nexus’ With Smugglers

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SILCHAR, Dec 11: Five Assam Police personnel have been suspended for their alleged nexus with areca nut smugglers in Cachar district of Assam, officials said on Monday.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta suspended five constables for allegedly allowing passage of smuggled areca nuts through the district.

The policemen were posted at Digorkhal check-post and were part of Gumrah Police Investigation Centre along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border, an officer of district police said.

A truck with areca nuts was allowed to cross the toll gate of Shibnagar with the help of these police personnel, he said.

“This truck belonged to two alleged smugglers. After passing the gate, the Officer-in-Charge of Gumrah Police Station chased the vehicle and intercepted it near the Meghalaya border,” he added.

Police arrested the driver, who led them to the smugglers.

Both the smugglers were arrested on Saturday night, and one of them was injured in police firing when he tried to flee from custody, the officer said.

“After interrogation, it was revealed that the truck passed with the help of the police personnel. These five constables were arrested on Saturday night and brought to Silchar Police Station,” he said.

As per norms, they were suspended on Sunday.

“Police seized Rs 1.48 lakh from the policemen. Investigation disclosed that this cash was given to them as bribe,” the officer said.

Additional SP Subrata Sen later told PTI that one police constable was seriously injured in the melee when the smugglers were being nabbed, and is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. (PTI)

