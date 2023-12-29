18 C
500 kg of lablab bean exported to London

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 28: In a momentous development just days before the close of 2023, farmers from Nitaipukhuri near Demow in Sivasagar District, under Thowra Constituency, have made a significant impact. For the first time, a shipment of 500 kilograms of lablab bean (urohi), cultivated by the farmers of Dihingparia Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC) in Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar, was successfully exported to London on Wednesday.

State Agriculture minister Atul Bora expressed his delight at virtually attending the flag-off ceremony. He wrote on X, “Delighted to virtually attend the flag-off ceremony as 500 KG Lablab Bean (Urohi) were exported to #London from #Assam today.” The Lablab Beans were produced by the dedicated farmers of Dihingparia FPC in Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar district.

Minister Atul Bora extended his heartfelt congratulations to the officials of the Horticulture Department, Government of Assam, the Agriculture Department of Sivasagar, chairman of the FPC Mantu Saikia, and every farmer involved in this remarkable achievement. He also expressed gratitude to Kaushik Barua, an enterprising youth who played a pivotal role in facilitating the export of Lablab Beans from Sivasagar. Furthermore, minister Bora thanked the concerned officials of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for their cooperation in making this export possible.

