527th Birth Anniversary Of Princess Dishru Celebrated In Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, March 3: The 527th birth anniversary of Princess Dishru was celebrated in a grand way by a women’s organisation, Dimasa Mothers’ Association at the Haflong Town Lal Field.

CEM of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa; Assam minister for Power, Mines & Minerals, Cooperation, etc., Nandita Gorlosa and chairperson of NCHAC, Ranu Langthasa were among the invitees who graced the occasion.

- Advertisement -

Attending the programme as the chief guest, Debolal Gorlosa praised the organisers and affirmed that in order to make people aware about the richness of the Dimasa culture and history it is very important to work unitedly to preserve them. Such an effort as this will surely bring the young generations closer to its roots and make them more aware about the history of the Dimasas.

Speaking about Princess Dishru, CEM also assured that a statue as desired by the DMA shall be installed in the town of Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao.

Assam minister for Indigenous, Faith and Culture, Power, Cooperation, etc., Nandita Gorlosa attended the programme as a special guest. She said that there are very few written documents or literature about most of the incidents, rules and history of the Dimasas and the story about Princess Dishru is also mostly learnt through oral history and narratives of the people.

Stating the importance of the written literature, the minister opined that more and more educated youth should come forward to write and thus contribute in preserving the important history of such rulers and places.

Chairperson of NCHAC Ranu Langthasa, guest of honour of the programme congratulated the organisers and spoke about the significance of observance of the day.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Dr Lina Hakmaosa, adviser DMA, Bimala Langthasa, president DMA, Maiphal Kemprai, general secretary DMA, Anful Naiding, spokesperson DMA and Probina Longmailai, executive member of DMA.

- Advertisement -

Felicitation of two women contributors towards the richness to culture of Dimasa dance and songs were done. Phalai Johori and Bishnola Khersa were felicitated by CEM Debolal Gorlosa for their contribution towards the culture and art of the Dimasas. Dhaneshwar Bathari also presented a beautiful poem on Princess Dishru and also narrated a story about Dishru. A beautiful flute presentation was played on Dishru songs by Kiran Naiding. The president of JNH also spoke on the occasion.

Students of Ringkhu Damsa Dance School also performed a plate dance called ‘Baimaijai’.

Princess Dishru who renounced this world due to misfortunes that had befallen on her due to her beauty and prowess is known as an epitome of beauty among the Dimasas. She was the daughter of a king whose beauty is said to have mesmerised everyone including her own father who was unaware about her being his daughter. Her charm and skill in the art of weaving, songs and many others are still remembered by the people of the Dimasa community.

Several programmes are organised by various organisations every year on her birth anniversary. This day has also been declared as a local holiday by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council