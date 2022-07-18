5th Cabinet Of The Lions Club Held in Guwahati

Lions Club of Guwahati

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

Guwahati, July 17: The Lions Club of Guwahati organised its 5th cabinet installation of lions district 322G for the year 2022-23 – ‘UTSAV’, in a city hotel here on Sunday. Former international director lion VP Nandkumar from Kerala attended as chief guest cum installation officer of the function.

MJF lion Balram Singh Rathod was installed as the district governor of Lions Club international district 322G for the year 2022-23 and PID lion VP Nandakumar along with lion Nirmal Bhura as vice district governor-1 and lion Seema Goenka as vice district governor-II. The cabinet meeting was attended by more than 115 members of the district cabinets.