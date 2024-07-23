Lions district 322G celebrates 7th District Cabinet Installation Ceremony Buniyaad

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 22: The 7th District Cabinet Installation Ceremony Buniyaad of Lions district 322G was held at Hotel Kiranshree Grand on Sunday. The cabinet was installed under the leadership of Lion Seema Goenka as district governor for the Lionistic year 2024-25 by the installation officer, past international director Lion R Sunil Kumar from Hyderabad.

- Advertisement -

The entire cabinet was installed in a dignified manner, with Lion Pankaj Poddar and Lion Manoj Bhajanka taking oaths as the first and second vice district governors, respectively. Lion Dilip Saraf and Lion Bikash Agarwla took oaths as cabinet secretary and treasurer, respectively. IPDG Lion Nirmal Bhura handed over the gavel to Lion Seema Goenka during the handover ceremony, marking the transfer of power.

In his address, PID Sunil Kumar emphasised that human life is limited, and it is essential to make our lives purposeful and impactful. He urged attendees to make genuine efforts to effect positive changes in the lives of those in need of assistance.

Prior to the installation ceremony, 30 bicycles were distributed to needy girl students in the presence of the chief guest, international board appointee Lion Sangeeta Jatia, Lt colonel of the Indian Air Force D Dolley, and other dignitaries, including the DG Team. Bijay Agarwala of Tribeni Foundation donated 100 cycles to be given to needy girls under the Lions’ banner.

The Lions District Directory, edited by Lion K P Brahma, was released by the dignitaries. The LCIF coordinator announced that 60 members became MJF within the first 21 days of the Lionistic year 2024-25. The district has added one new club and 229 members to existing clubs. Clubs that started new permanent projects were also recognised with awards.

- Advertisement -

The program was attended by over 300 Lion members from Guwahati, Lower Assam, Meghalaya, Barak Valley, and Agartala, as informed in a press release by the district PRO Lion Payal Bhartia.