Lions Club of Guwahati installs new board of directors

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: The installation ceremony for the board of directors of the Lions Club of Guwahati city, headed by Lions Sanoj Agarwala, was organised at Hotel Millennium, Athgon, Guwahati on Saturday. GAT Area member Lion Suraj Bagla from Kolkata installed Lion Sanoj Agarwala as president, Lion Naveen Tekriwal as secretary, and Lion Rakesh Choudhary as treasurer, along with all other board directors, in the presence of district governor Lion Seema Goenka, 1st vice district governor Lion Pankaj Poddar, 2nd vice district governor Lion Manoj Bhajanka, a galaxy of past district governors, cabinet members, and leaders of various other clubs in the district. Earlier in the afternoon, Lion Suraj visited the club’s permanent project, Sahyog School, and distributed school dresses and books to the students. During the installation, Lion Suraj praised the ‘Sahyog School’ project, which supports street and working children, and requested the club to extend the project and build a permanent building. Lion Seema Goenka addressed the gathering and praised the activities undertaken by the club. 2nd vice district governor Lion Manoj Bhajanka also inducted 12 new members into the fold of Lionism. Lion Devika Khetawat, the outgoing president, started the program with her welcome speech and presented awards to members who had made significant contributions to the club’s activities over the past year. Lions Sanoj Agarwala, president for the year 2024-25, during his acceptance speech, thanked the members for electing him to the post of president of the 35-year-old prestigious club of Guwahati. He also assured that he would do his best to establish a permanent centre for the club during the current Lionistic year. Club PRO Lion Bikash Gupta informed in a press release.