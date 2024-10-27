6 injured in Diphu truck accident

DIPHU: Six were injured in an accident at Kheroni Chariali, West Karbi Anglong at 6:30 pm. The accident occurred when a Tata Mobile pick-up truck, AS02 AC 3561, which was reversing, crashed into a Bolero pick-up truck, AS32 C 3186.

The Tata Mobile pick-up truck was carrying bamboo, and the other pick-up truck was coming from Lanka to Kheroni which was ferrying vegetable traders.

The injured six vegetable traders who are residents of Umkhermi Kuma Anglong, West Karbi Anglong have been identified as Kasang Hansepi, Prity Millikpi, Ruplin Hansepi, Pulin Bey, Presci Rongpharpi and Larsing Millik. All the injured have been brought to Diphu Medical College & Hospital for treatment.