75-year-old church set ablaze in Udalguri, investigation underway

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Tension gripped Assam’s Ambagaon area in Udalguri district after a 75-year-old Catholic Church was allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants on the night of January 15, as reported in a news bulletin.

The incident, which occurred around 10:30 PM, coincided with the Assamese Bhogali Bihu celebrations, sparking outrage and demands for swift justice.

The church, a landmark of faith and history in the region, was reportedly engulfed in flames, leaving local residents in shock.

Expressing their dismay, a community member said, “We are living in a secular country, and such acts of violence are unacceptable. The authorities must ensure a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice.”

In response, the Udalguri police launched an intensive investigation, vowing to identify the perpetrators and prevent any communal tension.

Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened, and the authorities are working to ensure peace in the aftermath of the incident.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro condemned the attack, instructing the district administration to conduct a detailed probe and take strict action against those responsible.

Accompanied by BTR Executive Members Ranjit Basumatary and Dhanjay Basumatary, Boro visited the site and urged communities to maintain peace and harmony.

“This is a deeply unfortunate incident that goes against the principles of unity and brotherhood,” Boro said, emphasizing the need for calm and cooperation during the investigation.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters, with people across religious and community lines calling for justice.

Local leaders and residents have urged the authorities to act decisively to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Further details about the incident and the ongoing investigation are awaited.