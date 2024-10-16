9th Sivasagar Book Fair inaugurated with calls to promote Assamese language

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 15: The 9th Sivasagar Book Fair, organised by the premier organisation ‘Khoj’, got underway at Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharjya Khetra in Boarding Field on Tuesday. Inaugurating the Book Fair, the vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University and the newly upgraded Sibsagar University, Dr Jiten Hazarika, said that the recognition of Assamese as a classical language does not ensure the survival of the language. He added that many more efforts are needed to develop the language, such as creating an environment for reading, writing, and discussing themes and styles of books at book fairs. Dr Hazarika also mentioned that 16,000 book fairs are organised worldwide.

Earlier, the president of the All Assam Students Union, Utpal Sharma, delivered a scholarly speech on the Assamese language, its newly acquired recognition as a classical language, and the accompanying challenges. He said that the recognition of both Assamese and Bengali as classical languages is a great relief from the unfounded belief that Assamese is an offshoot of the latter. Quoting Hiren Bhattacharyya, he noted that it does not affect the English language whether we write or speak it correctly, but when we make numerous mistakes in speaking and writing Assamese, it harms our language. Sharma stated that AASU has been striving to secure the status of the Assamese language by advocating for constitutional provisions.

Dr Prakash Kotoky, chairman of the Sivasagar Development Board, inaugurated the main gate, while Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, president of the organising committee, delivered the welcome speech. Samiran Phukan, secretary of the organising committee, introduced the guests, and Joyjyoti Gogoi, secretary of Khoj, also addressed the gathering. During the event, Dr Jiten Hazarika released Juna Konwar’s short story collection ‘Ritu Ahe Ritu Jai’.

The souvenir was released by journalist Sanjeev Kumar Phukan.

Khoj felicitated noted journalist Sanjeev Phukan, executive editor of The Dainik Janambhumi, Rajani Dutta, former Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, and successful cultivator Dinesh Taye with the ‘Rangpur Gaurav’ titles.