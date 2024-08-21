26 C
AAGSU protests in Margherita 

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Aug 20: Members of the All Assam Gorkha Student Union (AAGSU) staged a protest on Tuesday in front of the office of K Marey, general manager of the Northeastern Coalfields (NEC) of Coal India Ltd (CIL) in Margherita. The protest was triggered by allegations that Marey insulted and misbehaved with representatives of the AAGSU during a meeting earlier in the day.

The protest was jointly organised by the Tinsukia District Committee and the Margherita Regional Committee of AAGSU. The confrontation reportedly occurred when a delegation from AAGSU visited Marey’s office to submit a memorandum regarding illegal coal dumping at Jharna Basti in Ledo. According to AAGSU, Marey’s behaviour during the meeting was disrespectful and insulting.

More than 100 members of AAGSU gathered outside Marey’s office, chanting slogans and demanding immediate action. The protest continued despite heavy rainfall in the Margherita subdivision.

Ashok Lama, president of AAGSU’s Tinsukia District Committee, stated that the memorandum submitted by the delegation highlighted concerns over illegal coal dumping at Jharna Basti and China Basti in Ledo, which could adversely affect more than 700 families in the area. Lama further asserted that Marey’s conduct was unacceptable and demanded his immediate transfer to another coalfield. He also called for a public apology from Marey to the members of AAGSU. Failing this, Lama warned that the protest would continue.

