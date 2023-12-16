13 C
Guwahati
Aam Aadmi Party conducts Village Yatra

HT Correspondent

 

MARGHERITA, Dec 15: Aam Aadmi Party initiated its Village Yatra in various constituencies of the state, including Ledo, Jagun, Khumchai, and Ningaam, falling under the 83rd number Margherita Constituency in Tinsukia district. The program, organised on Friday, witnessed enthusiastic participation and support from the local community.

 

Manoj Dhanowar, the vice president of the Aam Aadmi Party Assam State Committee, received a warm welcome in Ledo, where more than 100 auto rickshaws joined a rally from Ledo College Tiniali to Ledo Bazaar. Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party members proceeded to Jagun, organising a large motorcycle and car rally that traversed every village under Jagun and Khumchai Gaon Panchayat, with the participation of over 100 motorcycles and vehicles.

 

Expressing the party's objective, Manoj Dhanowar stated that the Village Yatra aims to reach every village in the state, fostering positive responses from residents across the state. More than 100 people joined the Aam Aadmi Party during this Yatra, demonstrating growing support under the leadership of Manoj Dhanowar, the vice president of the Aam Aadmi Party Assam State Committee.

