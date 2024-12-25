24 C
AAMSU re-elects Rezaul Karim Sarkar as its new president

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 24: The three day 16th biennial conference of All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) has re-elected Rezaul Karim Sarkar as the president of the new executive committee.

The conference was held at Bhomoraguriguri Amtola playground which concluded on Sunday night.

The meeting elected Imtiaz Hussain as executive president, Minnatul Islam and Kuddus Ali Sarkar as general secretary while Ainuddin Ahmed as chief adviser and Abdur Rahim Biswas as adviser.

The organisation also decided to work more actively against narcotics social problems, child marriage and to bring awareness against such social evils among the religious minority peoples.

Moreover, the meeting also widely discussed about the issues of erosion, eviction of Indian citizens and the problems faced by religious minorities in the purchase and sale of land despite being Indian citizens.

