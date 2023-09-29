Aaranyak organises cooking contest

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: Aaranyak, as part of its continuous efforts to foster human-elephant coexistence with community support, recently organised a cooking contest and awareness program in Lebangkula, Joypore, Dibrugarh district.

The event primarily targeted local women and aimed to preserve and promote local cuisines while providing sustainable income opportunities for women affected by the human-elephant conflict (HEC). A total of seventeen women enthusiastically participated in the event on September 23, showcasing their culinary skills by preparing a variety of healthy and nutritious local dishes. Over 55 community members were present to witness the contest.

The judging panel for the cooking contest included Chayarani Mech of Jeypore Forest Range and Subhas Chandra Rabha from Aaranyak. The event also saw the participation of Rajib Gogoi, Manuj Gogoi, Anganwadi workers from Tantipather – 2 / Lebangkula – 1, Dilip Gogoi (president of Dehing Patkai Yuva Sangha), and Gubin Gogoi (village head of Tanti Pather).

This initiative was coordinated by Aaranyak’s team operating in Eastern Assam, as part of their efforts to promote human-elephant coexistence. The program was carried out in collaboration with the state forest department and received support from the Darwin Initiative and the British Asian Trust.