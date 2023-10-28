30 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 28, 2023
type here...

Aaranyak-Wipro Foundation promotes sustainability education among educators and farmers in state

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization in the region, partnered with Wipro Foundation to conduct a program focused on sustainability education for biodiversity conservation in Jorhat district, Assam. Approximately 60 teachers and farmers from the Karuna Kheti Trust in Jorhat participated in the initiative.

Karuna Kheti Trust, a non-profit established in 2019, is based in the Boisahabi Tea Estate in the Selenghat area of Jorhat District. The organization works with local rural communities and tea plantation residents, aiming to empower them through education, livelihood opportunities, healthcare, and more.

During the orientation held on October 25, educators and farmers from the Trust engaged in theme-based tasks and hands-on activities related to biodiversity identification, waste management, and water conservation. The program primarily focused on three key areas: waste management, water conservation, and biodiversity.

The Selenghat Valley School, a project of the Trust, is dedicated to providing education to underprivileged children and transforming ideas into reality. It promotes sustainability education to prepare students for addressing complex interdisciplinary challenges related to environmental issues, climate change, biodiversity loss, and more.

- Advertisement -

Arjun Trivedi, PhD, the Founder and Executive Director of Karuna Kheti Trust, highlighted the school’s sustainable practices, which include waste categorization, organic farming, toilet waste recycling, a hybrid solar system for power generation, waste segregation, and recycling.

Aaranyak emphasized the importance of sustainability education in today’s global context, empowering students and individuals to make informed choices as responsible global citizens. The orientation and workshop were conducted by Wasima Begum, Aaranyak’s Environment Facilitator, and coordinated by Pallavi Patra, Manager of Selenghat Valley School.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Life imprisonment and fine for murder accused in Tezpur

The Hills Times - 0