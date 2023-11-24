AASU Amends Constitution: No Age Bar For Advisors

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 23: In a significant development during the first delegates meeting of the 18th Morigaon session of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), amendments were made to the 1967 Constitution. The crucial decision centered around the age bar and educational qualifications for AASU’s leadership.

The meeting decided to implement the proposal from the 17th Duliajan Session, establishing an age bar for AASU’s leadership below 40 years and not above 42 years. However, a noteworthy decision was made to exclude any age bar for the chief advisor and the advisors. Additionally, the meeting decided that no educational qualifications would be mandatory for the leadership of AASU.

In further amendments, the sub-divisional committees of AASU were abolished, with no new sessions planned for these committees. The existing district committees’ sessions will be merged. The constitutional term for sister organizations of AASU, including the Assam Unnati Sabha, was set at four years. The term for each executive committee will be four years from the next AASU Executive Committee.

Addressing various issues, the meeting discussed the economy, the state government’s tax decisions, the socio-economic environment, major dams, and other pressing matters. These amendments mark a significant step in reshaping the leadership dynamics and organizational structure of AASU.