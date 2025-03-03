19 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 3, 2025
type here...

AASU delegation visits Kokrajhar 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 2: A 10-member delegation team from the central committee of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) visited Kokrajhar and held an important meeting with AASU members from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts being held at the Kokrajhar AASU office on Saturday evening in Kokrajhar.

- Advertisement -

The team was led by its vice president, Bhabajit Bezbatua met organisation members of the students union across the region. The students union laid stress on strengthening the district committees in BTR region while working dedicatedly towards the welfare and development of the citizens.

Related Posts:

Addressing the reporters after the meeting, AASU vice president Bhabajit Bezbarua emphasised that the AASU leadership has been taking proactive steps to strengthen the district committees in BTR. He acknowledged that the committees in the region are facing several organisational challenges, and to address these issues, the leadership has been holding district-level meetings across BTR.

Bezbarua also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between AASU and the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) for the overall development of society and the BTR region. He reiterated AASU’s commitment to work closely with ABSU on key issues affecting students and the people of the region.

He stated that the team received a good response from the members of the students union in the districts, and discussed at length on welfare activities for people.

- Advertisement -

10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Body of woman recovered

The Hills Times -
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers