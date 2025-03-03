AASU delegation visits Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 2: A 10-member delegation team from the central committee of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) visited Kokrajhar and held an important meeting with AASU members from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts being held at the Kokrajhar AASU office on Saturday evening in Kokrajhar.

The team was led by its vice president, Bhabajit Bezbatua met organisation members of the students union across the region. The students union laid stress on strengthening the district committees in BTR region while working dedicatedly towards the welfare and development of the citizens.

Addressing the reporters after the meeting, AASU vice president Bhabajit Bezbarua emphasised that the AASU leadership has been taking proactive steps to strengthen the district committees in BTR. He acknowledged that the committees in the region are facing several organisational challenges, and to address these issues, the leadership has been holding district-level meetings across BTR.

Bezbarua also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between AASU and the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) for the overall development of society and the BTR region. He reiterated AASU’s commitment to work closely with ABSU on key issues affecting students and the people of the region.

He stated that the team received a good response from the members of the students union in the districts, and discussed at length on welfare activities for people.

