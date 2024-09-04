25 C
AASU Jorhat Unit burns effigy of JMB

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 3: The Jorhat regional unit of AASU, under the leadership of the incumbent committee, on Tuesday symbolically burnt an effigy of the Jorhat Municipal Board (JMB) as part of its protest program. The protest was held to oppose the lack of a proper scientific garbage disposal system in the town.

The protesters, holding banners and placards, shouted slogans against the municipal body and the BJP, which runs the civic body, in front of the Unnayan Bhawan, where the JMB office is housed. They demanded that the civic body implement a proper, regular scientific system for the collection and disposal of garbage to reduce environmental hazards.

The protesters also called for several other initiatives to keep the town clean and to carry out measures for the beautification of the town. They alleged that residents across the 19 wards of the municipal body were heavily burdened with taxes by the JMB, but the body had failed to undertake any notable initiatives for the town’s development, and even the garbage collection system was erratic.

AASU Jorhat regional unit president Oinitam Dutta, general secretary Bidyut Jyoti Das, along with other functionaries, and AASU State Executive Committee member Raktim Ranjan Bora, Jorhat district general secretary Arjun Bhuyan, and Jorhat Sub-Divisional unit general secretary Riyaz Hussain participated in the protest.

