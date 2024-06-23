AASU stages protest in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 22: Responding to the call given by the central committee of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) the Jorhat district unit of the students’ body on Saturday staged a demonstration near JB College (Autonomous) at Borpatra Ali here to protest against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024, UGC-NET 2024 and bottlenecks in the Samarth portal of the state government for students to get admission into undergraduate programmes.

They also burnt the effigies of Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan and state education minister Ranoj Pegu.

The protesters holding AASU flags and placards shouted slogans against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state for jeopardising the future of students across the country and losing the credibility of holding the examinations in a fair and transparent manner.

Alleging that lakhs of students were deeply disturbed due to the anomalies, the protesters sought a high-level Supreme Court-monitored probe into the irregularities into both the cases.

The protesters alleged that the Samarth portal set up by the state education department for admission purpose of UG students into colleges, was not providing reasonable or minimum time to take admission.

They alleged that after the lists of eligible candidates were announced, the next day the students were asked to take admission, which created hurdles for those who were from distant areas.

Meanwhile, the Jorhat district unit of the AJYCP also staged a protest at Mithapukhuri Road in Jorhat against the irregularities in the NET and NEET examinations. The protestors also tried to burn the effigies of Pradhan and Pegu but were prevented by the police.

The protesters holding placards and banners shouted slogans against the two ministers and the central and state governments and demanded that both the tests be held again.

Our Biswanath correspondent adds

As per the call of the central committee of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Biswanath district unit of AASU staged a demonstration against the anomalies seen in the recently conducted NEET and NET examinations at Biswanath Chariali on Saturday. T

The AASU activists also burnt the effigies of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the state education minister Ranoj Pegu at Swahid Bhawan here. They shouted slogans against the anomalies seen in the recently conducted NEET and NET examinations and the anomalies seen in the SAMARTH portal of the state government regarding the merit lists.

The AASU activists also demanded a high level inquiry into these serious anomalies in conducting these examinations. Bikram Bikash Bora, central executive member, Md Ajmat Sheikh, president of Biswanath unit of AASU, Suraj Bhuyan, president of Biswanath unit of AASU, Sushil Tanti, general secretary besides AASU workers from various regional and branch committees participated in the stir.