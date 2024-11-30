AASU observes third death anniversary of Animesh Bhuyan in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 29: The third death anniversary of slain AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was observed on Friday by the Jorhat district unit of the students’ body by organising a public shraddhanjali ceremony at the Truck Stand near Nirmal Chariali on AT Road here, where Bhuyan was lynched by a mob on November 29, 2021.

- Advertisement -

It may be mentioned that Bhuyan, who was then the AASU education secretary of the Brahmaputra regional unit near Dergaon in Golaghat district, along with Mridusmanta Baruah, the cultural secretary of the Brahmaputra regional unit of the students’ body, AASU, and Pranoy Dutta, a friend of both Bhuyan and Baruah, came to the wholesale market here for purchasing goods. Bhuyan was lynched by a mob, following which he succumbed to his injuries.

Floral tributes were offered before the portrait of Animesh by AASU office-bearers, members, and people from different sections of society who attended the programme. A Diha naam was also performed by a troupe led by noted Assamese folk singer and Bokulban Award recipient.

In the ceremony, anchored by Jorhat district AASU general secretary Riyaz Hussain, both Mridusmanta Baruah and Pranoy Dutta, who, along with Bhuyan, were also brutally attacked by the mob on that fateful day, attended the programme.

The state vice president and literary secretary of AASU, Abhibartan Goswami and Niharika Saikia, respectively, State Executive Committee member of the students’ body Sankalpa Gogoi, chief convenor of Asom Sena Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi, Jorhat district unit AASU president Priitom Jyoti Saikia, functionaries of Golaghat district unit AASU, and regional units of Jorhat were also among those who attended the programme.

- Advertisement -

Speakers who addressed the gathering hoped that justice would be done in this case and that those involved in the lynching incident would receive severe punishment. They flayed the state government for not fulfilling the assurance given to Bhuyan’s family of providing a job to a member of the family.

The Jorhat district unit of AASU had urged the government to erect a bust of Bhuyan in Jorhat town and had suggested possible venues for the purpose to the district administration.