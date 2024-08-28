31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
AASU Protests in Dibrugarh Over Persistent Power Supply Issues

AASU members staged protests in Dibrugarh, Assam, voicing concerns over ongoing power supply disruptions affecting residents.

HT Digital

August 28, Wednesday: Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) took to the streets in Dibrugarh, Assam, to protest against the recurring power supply issues plaguing the area. The protestors expressed their frustration over the erratic electricity supply that has disrupted daily life and hampered essential services.

AASU leaders emphasized the government’s failure to address the ongoing crisis despite repeated complaints from the residents. They demanded immediate action to resolve the power supply problems and warned of intensified protests if the situation does not improve.

The demonstration in Dibrugarh is part of a broader movement by AASU to draw attention to the growing discontent among the people of Assam, who have been grappling with frequent power cuts and inadequate electricity services.

