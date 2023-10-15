AAU moots for agricultural engineering college, directorate

HT Correspondent
JORHAT, Oct 14: In a pivotal meeting of the Assam Northeast
(NE) chapter of the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers
(ISAE) on Saturday, within the premises of the Agricultural
Engineering Department, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat,
a proposal was mooted to set up a directorate of agricultural
engineering and an agricultural engineering college, in the
state.
Members of the ISAE, NE chapter who had convened the
annual meeting to discuss critical agendas aimed at fostering
agricultural engineering education and employment in the
region, emphasised the need for enhancing and extending
agricultural engineering education and facilities in Assam.
One of the focal points of the meeting was the proposition to
establish the directorate of agricultural engineering in Assam,
recognising the necessity to promote and elevate agricultural
engineering expertise within the state.
In addition to advocating for the Directorate of Agricultural
Engineering, the attendees emphasised the need to establish
an Agricultural Engineering college in the state. The
establishment of such a specialised institution would ensure a
dedicated focus on agricultural engineering education,
research, and development, fostering skilled professionals in
the field.
Furthermore, a unanimous agreement was reached on the
imperative to introduce a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech)
programme in Agricultural Engineering in Assam. The proposal
seeks to offer undergraduate students a comprehensive
academic curriculum that combines agricultural knowledge
with engineering principles, preparing them for the evolving
agricultural landscape.
The meeting witnessed the presence and insightful address by
Dr Pradip Kr. Bora, the director of the North East Regional
Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) and the
chairman of ISAE, NE chapter.
Dignitaries from various universities of Assam, members Dr
Debendra Chandra Baruah, Dr Manuj Kr Hazarika, and Dr Ajita
Tiwari from Tezpur Central University and Assam University,
attended the meeting.
Dr Pankaj Barua, head of the department of Agricultural
Engineering, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat made a
renewed commitment of fostering agricultural engineering
education and research, recognising its potential to
revolutionise agricultural practices in Assam and propel the
region towards sustainable agricultural development.