AAU moots for agricultural engineering college, directorate

JORHAT, Oct 14: In a pivotal meeting of the Assam Northeast

(NE) chapter of the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers

(ISAE) on Saturday, within the premises of the Agricultural

Engineering Department, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat,

a proposal was mooted to set up a directorate of agricultural

engineering and an agricultural engineering college, in the

state.

Members of the ISAE, NE chapter who had convened the

annual meeting to discuss critical agendas aimed at fostering

agricultural engineering education and employment in the

region, emphasised the need for enhancing and extending

agricultural engineering education and facilities in Assam.

One of the focal points of the meeting was the proposition to

establish the directorate of agricultural engineering in Assam,

recognising the necessity to promote and elevate agricultural

engineering expertise within the state.

In addition to advocating for the Directorate of Agricultural

Engineering, the attendees emphasised the need to establish

an Agricultural Engineering college in the state. The

establishment of such a specialised institution would ensure a

dedicated focus on agricultural engineering education,

research, and development, fostering skilled professionals in

the field.

Furthermore, a unanimous agreement was reached on the

imperative to introduce a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech)

programme in Agricultural Engineering in Assam. The proposal

seeks to offer undergraduate students a comprehensive

academic curriculum that combines agricultural knowledge

with engineering principles, preparing them for the evolving

agricultural landscape.

The meeting witnessed the presence and insightful address by

Dr Pradip Kr. Bora, the director of the North East Regional

Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) and the

chairman of ISAE, NE chapter.

Dignitaries from various universities of Assam, members Dr

Debendra Chandra Baruah, Dr Manuj Kr Hazarika, and Dr Ajita

Tiwari from Tezpur Central University and Assam University,

attended the meeting.

Dr Pankaj Barua, head of the department of Agricultural

Engineering, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat made a

renewed commitment of fostering agricultural engineering

education and research, recognising its potential to

revolutionise agricultural practices in Assam and propel the

region towards sustainable agricultural development.