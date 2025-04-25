23 C
Abdul Noor accused in Jorhat murder case shot in leg

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 24: Abdul Noor alias Riju, one of the 10 persons arrested in connection with the youth murder case on April 20 night was shot at on his left leg on late Wednesday night by police personnel when he reportedly tried to flee from police custody.

The group which included Abdul Noor assaulted Bedanga Bhushan Baruah, a youth at Chandan Nagar locality who later succumbed to his injuries, in hospital.

It may be mentioned that Noor along with Ramjan Khan, another accused in the case was remanded to four-day police custody, while eight other accused were sent to judicial custody by a court here before which they were produced on Wednesday.

Jorhat Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra told newspersons at his office chamber on Thursday that Noor was taken to Cinnamara Tea Estate here to recover a sharp weapon reportedly used by the accused (Noor) during the attack on Bedanga when he tried to run away by pushing a constable.

Thereafter, police fired a shot at Noor which hit him on his left leg and he was brought to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, and is undergoing treatment.

Stating that the investigation of the case was on, Mishra said that CCTV footage of the incident spot showed that a group of youths had an altercation with Bedanga which led to the attack on him.

It may be mentioned here that Bedanga was reportedly attacked by the group when he was returning home from a Bihu function in the area as he earlier reportedly had asked the youths not to create nuisance near the venue of the programme.

The other eight accused were: Pranab Gowala, Rohit Rajput, Ashwajit Barua, Babu Ali, Debajit Barua, Bikash Chetry, Mon Barua and  Abdul Rahim.

All the accused have been booked uñder Sections 126 (2), 118 (2), 109 (1), 3 (5) and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the Jorhat Police Station case number: 202/2025.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Asom Sena and AASU led by Sena chief convenor and Jorhat district unit AASU president and general secretary Pritom Jyoti Saikia and Riyaz Hussain respectively, met the Jorhat District Commissioner Jay Shivani and submitted a memorandum seeking a high-level probe into the incident and bring the culprits involved in the case to justice and be given exemplary punishment.

