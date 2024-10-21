‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ staged in Sanskrit for first time in state

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 20: The greatest Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ by Mahakavi Kalidas, edited and adapted by Professor Guna Saikia and directed by Rajen Phukan, was staged for the first time in Assam at the Nagaon District Library Auditorium on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The drama was sponsored by the Nagaon District Sanskrit Bikash Bhasha Manch. The play received an overwhelming response from the audience.

The main characters were portrayed as follows: Raja Dushyanta by Nirmal Jyoti Muktiyar, Shakuntala by Tanmi Phukan, Priyamvada by Chinki Kalita Barua, Anasuya by Nivedita Gautam, Kanva/Marich by Dr Dwijen Sharma, and Sarvadaman by Khyati Priyam Barua.

The music throughout the play was directed by Deepak Kumar Sarma. The set design and costumes were managed by Mridu Mausam Barua, while the lighting and sound were handled by Rajen Phukan and Utpal Barua.

The production was made possible by the Nagaon District Sanskrit Bikash Manch, under the guidance of president Guna Saikia and the overall management of secretary Dr Dharmeswar Goswami, with noted Sanskrit expert and singer Ranjan Bezbaruah serving as the playback singer.

- Advertisement -

The auditorium was packed throughout the performance, with many audience members unable to find seats and watching from outside. Some viewers even came from outside Nagaon, from places like Guwahati, Tezpur, and Tinsukia-Dibrugarh.