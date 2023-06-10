ABSU and Bodo Sahitya Sabha rally against government’s language policy in school curriculum



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 9: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and Bodo Sahitya Sabha staged protests opposing the government’s decision to introduce Science and Mathematics subjects in English instead of the Bodo language for classes from sixth to tenth grade in schools.

Protest demonstrations were carried out on Friday across various districts in the state of Assam. In Kokrajhar, the ABSU district committee and Bodo Sahitya Sabha jointly organised a protest at Vidyapith High School, demanding the immediate discontinuation of the use of English in Science and Mathematics subjects in high schools.

Hundreds of students’ union members and Bodo Sahitya Sabha participated in the protest, holding placards and banners to express their discontent with the government’s decision. They strongly opposed the use of English as medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics, advocating for the continuation of the existing Bodo and other languages.

Khwrwmdao Wary, vice president of ABSU, vehemently protested against the government’s decision in the education sector and demanded the reinstatement of the Bodo language in the relevant subjects.

“We will not accept the imposition of English in subjects like Science and Mathematics in the school curriculum across the state,” Wary stated.

In Chirang, the Bijni anchalik committee and Chirang district committee of ABSU, along with Bodo Sahitya Sabha and several social organisations, organised a protest dharna, demanding the reintroduction of the Bodo language in the concerned subjects of the school curriculum.

District committees of ABSU and Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Baksa, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and other districts of the state have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s decision and called for the reinstatement of the Bodo language in the school curriculum.