ABSU calls for declaration of Assam floods as national problem

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 4: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has demanded that the flood issue in the state of Assam be declared a national problem. They urged both the government of India and the government of Assam to take bold steps to address the flood problem with immediate measures.

In a press statement, ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary stated on Thursday that the monsoon of 2024 has been challenging for the inhabitants of flood-prone areas and foothills of the Himalayan region. ABSU is aware that numerous villages across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Assam state are affected, displacing many people who are now sheltered in relief camps.

“Assam faces floods every year, causing immense losses to farmers, crops, livestock, assets, and properties. Due to incessant rains over the last 15 days, rivers like Brahmaputra, Barak, Kopili, and many tributaries are flowing above their danger levels. This has resulted in numerous floods, erosions, landslides, and claimed the lives of 44 people so far, with lakhs of people sheltered in relief camps,” the statement read.

Therefore, the All Bodo Students Union demands and appeals to the government of India and Assam to declare the Assam flood as a national problem. They urge for immediate measures including restoration of embankments, erosion control with central funding, robust rescue operations, efficient distribution of relief and rehabilitation, and compensation for affected families.

The student union also emphasises the need for early warning systems by district administrations to alert people before situations worsen during rains and floods.

The student union expresses condolences to those who lost their lives due to the floods and calls for the government to provide special grants to the bereaved families, the statement added.

