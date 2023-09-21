Academic Dean of NIT Silchar temporarily replaced following ruckus over student’s suicide

With students still continuing their protest against the administration following the death of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar student Koj Buker, the academic dean of the institution has been temporarily replaced, as reports emerged on September 21.

As per latest reports, the authorities of the institution replaced Dean BK Roy and gave the charge of Dean (Academics) as an interim measure to Associate Dean of Academics.

Currently BK Roy has been presided over by Lalit Chandra Saikia. He has been granted the responsibility of the Academic dean of NIT Silchar till the matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, protests continue unabated with students sitting outside their hostels demanding justice for the deceased student Koj Buker who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances from a window inside the hostel campus on September 15.

Few students have alleged that the said engineering studen had a backlog on several subjects from his hirst semester and therefore, the NIT authorities didn’t allow him to register for the third year until he cleared his backlogs.