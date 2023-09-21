26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 21, 2023
type here...

Academic Dean of NIT Silchar temporarily replaced following ruckus over student’s suicide

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

With students still continuing their protest against the administration following the death of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar student Koj Buker, the academic dean of the institution has been temporarily replaced, as reports emerged on September 21.

As per latest reports, the authorities of the institution replaced Dean BK Roy and gave the charge of Dean (Academics) as an interim measure to Associate Dean of Academics.

- Advertisement -

Currently BK Roy has been presided over by Lalit Chandra Saikia. He has been granted the responsibility of the Academic dean of NIT Silchar till the matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, protests continue unabated with students sitting outside their hostels demanding justice for the deceased student Koj Buker who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances from a window inside the hostel campus on September 15.

Few students have alleged that the said engineering studen had a backlog on several subjects from his hirst semester and therefore, the NIT authorities didn’t allow him to register for the third year until he cleared his backlogs.

India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes
India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes
Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery
Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery
Most Colourful Birds In The World
Most Colourful Birds In The World
10 Biggest Flowers On Earth
10 Biggest Flowers On Earth
Nipah Virus: 10 Symptoms to Know Apart From Fever
Nipah Virus: 10 Symptoms to Know Apart From Fever
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Team of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre arrive in Guwahati...

The Hills Times - 0
India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery Most Colourful Birds In The World 10 Biggest Flowers On Earth Nipah Virus: 10 Symptoms to Know Apart From Fever