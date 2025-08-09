25.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 9, 2025
type here...

One killed, another injured in Guwahati mob assault

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: One person was killed and another injured on Friday after they were beaten up allegedly by local shopkeepers and others in Panbazar area here on suspicion of being thieves, a police officer said.

The culprits involved in the assault have been identified, and one of them has been arrested, the officer said.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Amitabh Basumatary said the Panbazar police station received information of the incident at around 9.30 am.

Related Posts:

“On being informed, our team immediately rushed to the spot. A person was found lying in an injured condition, who was later identified as Atul Das, a rickshaw puller. He was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries,” Basumatary said.

A second injured person was also spotted at the incident site, who was taken to the GMCH and is undergoing treatment, he added.

The DCP said an investigation has been launched and a team of the Criminal Investigation Department has visited the spot to collect evidence.

- Advertisement -

“The culprits have been identified. One of them has been arrested, and the rest will also be apprehended soon,” he added.

Asked if local shopkeepers were involved in the thrashing, Basumatary did not rule it out, though he refused to share further details as the probe is still on.

Local people claimed that thefts had been common in the area, mostly a commercial location with several eateries, for the past several days.

The victims were spotted by locals loitering around in the early hours, leading them to beat up the duo on suspicion of being thieves. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 August, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert 7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort 10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August