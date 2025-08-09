Rahul Gandhi alleges problem with electoral process when BJP wins: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Friday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes allegations of wrongdoing in the election process whenever the BJP emerges victorious.

He maintained that if the opposition leader was blaming EVMs for Congress’ electoral defeats earlier, he is now pointing the finger at ‘vote chori’ (stealing of votes).

Sarma was responding to Gandhi’s claims on Thursday of a ‘huge criminal fraud’ in polls through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging that a ‘vote chori model’ was being used in many constituencies across the country.

“When Rahul Gandhi wins elections, everything is okay. When the BJP wins, he says there is some ‘gondogol’ (wrongdoing),” the chief minister said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Udalguri.

“There is no ‘vote chori’ in Karnataka or Telangana (where Congress is in power). When we win, ‘vote chori’ happens,” he said.

“Till now, they were saying it was the EVMs (behind BJP’s wins), and now saying it is ‘vote chori’,” Sarma added.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said in a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday that over one lakh votes in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka were found to be fake, duplicate or bulk voters, with invalid addresses and new voters with misuse of Form 6. (PTI)