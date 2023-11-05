Additional 40,000 government jobs to be announced in next two and half years: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 5: Assam’s Cabinet Minister, Pijush Hazarika, announced today that the BJP-led state government plans to generate 40,000 government jobs over the remaining two and a half years of its tenure.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was made at a public rally in the Tangla constituency. Hazarika highlighted that the government’s commitment to job creation is in line with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s promise to provide 87,000 young people in the state with government jobs.

The minister assured that the process of job allocation will be transparent and free from corruption. Additionally, Hazarika mentioned the government’s Arunoday scheme, which has already benefitted 27 lakh families in the state. The government aims to include more families in this scheme over the next two years.

In a recent update, Assam cabinet minister Hazarika announced that the government has waived off microfinance loans amounting to Rs 2000 crore in the state.

Additionally, under the Aatmanirbhar scheme, approximately 1 lakh unemployed youths are set to receive loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakhs, with the aim of fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

- Advertisement -

Hazarika also highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides individuals with health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakhs. Lastly, he noted that the current government under Himanta Biswa Sarma has doubled the number of medical colleges in Assam from six, as was during the Congress regime, to 12.