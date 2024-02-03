AGP organises Booth Karmi Sanmilan

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 2: The leading regional political party of the state, Asom Gana Parishad, organised its Lok Sabha constituency-level Booth Karmi Sanmilan at Jaymoti Pathar with the participation of several thousand party workers on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by AGP president Atul Bora. Vice president of AGP and MLA Tezpur, Prithiraj Rabha, delivered the welcome address, while former MLA and senior general secretary of the party, Prabin Hazarika, explained the objectives of the Booth Sanmilan.

AGP president Atul Bora, in his address to the gathering, urged all party members and activists at each level to prepare for the Lok Sabha, Panchayat, and Assembly elections and to increase the political strength of the AGP in the days ahead. He emphasised that everyone in the party must work to create an environment of a work culture.

AGP executive president Keshab Mahanta also urged all to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level. He stated that after the Congress party has already been overthrown in Assam, AGP is now embarking on a campaign to uproot the seedlings of Congress. He added that the arrival of Rahul Gandhi in Assam has exposed the final failure of Congress.

The entire proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Sonitpur district president of AGP, Ratul Kumar Nath. Prior to the meeting, the party leaders paid homage to martyrs who played crucial roles during the Assam Movement.

Among others, the meeting was attended by AGP general secretary Satyabrata Kalita, Bijoyendra Singh, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, and spokesperson of the party, Nurul Hussain.