13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

AGP organises Booth Karmi Sanmilan

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 2: The leading regional political party of the state, Asom Gana Parishad, organised its Lok Sabha constituency-level Booth Karmi Sanmilan at Jaymoti Pathar with the participation of several thousand party workers on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by AGP president Atul Bora. Vice president of AGP and MLA Tezpur, Prithiraj Rabha, delivered the welcome address, while former MLA and senior general secretary of the party, Prabin Hazarika, explained the objectives of the Booth Sanmilan.

- Advertisement -

AGP president Atul Bora, in his address to the gathering, urged all party members and activists at each level to prepare for the Lok Sabha, Panchayat, and Assembly elections and to increase the political strength of the AGP in the days ahead. He emphasised that everyone in the party must work to create an environment of a work culture.

AGP executive president Keshab Mahanta also urged all to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level. He stated that after the Congress party has already been overthrown in Assam, AGP is now embarking on a campaign to uproot the seedlings of Congress. He added that the arrival of Rahul Gandhi in Assam has exposed the final failure of Congress.

The entire proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Sonitpur district president of AGP, Ratul Kumar Nath. Prior to the meeting, the party leaders paid homage to martyrs who played crucial roles during the Assam Movement.

Among others, the meeting was attended by AGP general secretary Satyabrata Kalita, Bijoyendra Singh, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, and spokesperson of the party, Nurul Hussain.

8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ to release in India in September

The Hills Times - 0
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans