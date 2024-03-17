Agriculture drone training center to come up in Biswanath Chariali

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Mar 16: The agricultural drone training center will be established at the North Eastern Vision Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute in Biswanath Chariali very soon.

Joint secretary of the state department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Rukmani Sundaram and assistant commissioner of agriculture along with higher officials from the agriculture department reached were present on the occasion.

Addressing the two-day sessions, the joint secretary also stated that Namo Drone Devi scheme will be introduced in the field of agriculture for women empowerment and to mechanize the agriculture sector. He made a humble appeal to the women community to join hands to enhance and enrich the agriculture sector. He further added that two new projects will likely be introduced at the North Eastern Vision Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute. The projects are a farm machinery bank and custom hiring center. The two-day programme was attended by students of the Karnataka Engineering University, members of local self-help groups, officials and local farmers.