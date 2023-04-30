Agriculture Production Commissioner Visits Seed Farm In Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 29: A high-level team of the state agriculture department, led by its additional chief secretary and agriculture production commissioner Dr Ashish Kr Bhutani on Saturday afternoon visited the Cherelipathar Seed Farm located at Borholla of Jorhat district and took stock of its present status.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhutani said that the role of quality seeds is always important to increase agricultural production.

“The Assam Seed Corporation (ASC) has to play a vital role to make Assam self-sufficient in seed production by producing quality seeds of various crops which will be supplied to the farmers of the state under various departmental schemes,” he said.

Dr Bhutani further added, that the state agriculture department has already taken various measures on the basis of the recommendations of the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and agriculture minister Atul Bora to make Assam self-sufficient in seed production of various crops.

Dr Bhutani laid stress on developing it as an ideal seed farm in the state for producing quality seeds for the agriculture sector. Dr Bhutani walked around the entire seed-farm and inspected it along with the officials. Besides this, he interacted with the farmers and members of Farmers Producers’ Companies and further asked them to work in a business mood.

During the visit, Dr Bhutani, was accompanied by Dr RP Singh, team leader, Seed Vertical, APART-ASCL; Gunajit Kashyap, managing director, Assam Seed Corporation Ltd.; Haren Talukdar, marketing manager, Assam Seed Corporation Ltd.; Baljeet Singh, market analyst and operations specialist (APART); Priyanka Hazarika, administrative officer and Dhruba Kanta Deka, branch manager, Assam Seed Corporation Ltd., Golaghat Branch.