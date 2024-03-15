26 C
AIUDF to contest in 3 lok sabha constituencies in Assam, check candidature list here

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 14: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has revealed its election strategy for the 2018 Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

The party’s President, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, announced plans to contest in three of the state’s 14 constituencies. The party will field candidates in Dhubri, Karimganj, and Nagaon constituencies.

Ajmal himself will contest from the Dhubri constituency, while Sahabul Islam Choudhury and Aminul Islam will represent the party in Karimganj and Nagaon constituencies respectively.

This move by AIUDF demonstrates its targeted approach towards the upcoming elections, focusing on key constituencies where it perceives strong chances. The party is expected to intensify its campaign efforts, with the aim of making significant gains in the state’s political scene.

